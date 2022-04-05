Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $154.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year sales of $659.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $660.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $827.90 million, with estimates ranging from $822.50 million to $833.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,446,464 shares of company stock worth $81,015,626 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.