Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $23.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

