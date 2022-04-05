Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Wesana Health stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Wesana Health has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.00.
