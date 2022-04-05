Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$15.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,996.18. Insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 over the last quarter.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.09. 341,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,769. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$8.62 and a one year high of C$16.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

