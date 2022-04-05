West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

