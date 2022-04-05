Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.