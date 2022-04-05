Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

