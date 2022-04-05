Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.
In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
