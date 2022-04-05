Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.84

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.84 and last traded at C$33.48, with a volume of 12431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

