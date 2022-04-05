WEX (NYSE:WEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.77.

NYSE WEX opened at $174.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.70. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,448.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $14,039,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,546,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

