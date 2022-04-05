Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WHR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.78. 913,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,246. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

