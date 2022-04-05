Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

