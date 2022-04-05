William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

FIVE opened at $168.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.