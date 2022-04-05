William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.
FIVE opened at $168.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.