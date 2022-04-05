William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

