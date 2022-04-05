Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.52.

WSM opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,341,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

