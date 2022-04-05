WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,522. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in WNS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

