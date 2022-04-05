WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,522. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in WNS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.
WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
