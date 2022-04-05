WOM Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.01 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00036316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00106397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

