Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.50 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.