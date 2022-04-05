X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 423.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

XFOR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 210,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

