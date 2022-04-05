Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.15.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.