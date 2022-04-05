Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 718.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

