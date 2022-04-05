Xion Finance Market Cap Reaches $161,764.41 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $161,764.41 and $4,283.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.30 or 0.07473944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.64 or 0.99960882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.