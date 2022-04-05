XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a PE ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.
About XOMA (Get Rating)
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMA)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.