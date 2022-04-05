XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XOMA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a PE ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

