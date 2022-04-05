XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.18. XOS shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 120 shares traded.
XOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
