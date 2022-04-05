Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 8,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,187. The company has a market cap of $905.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.46. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $8,565,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

