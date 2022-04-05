Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

YEXT opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $8,565,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 848.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 504,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 160,924 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

