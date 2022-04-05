Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Youdao by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.73.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

