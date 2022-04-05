Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 397,927 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $101.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

