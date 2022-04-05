Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

