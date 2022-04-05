Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.13 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.10.

TopBuild stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

