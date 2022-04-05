Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.98 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 268,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

