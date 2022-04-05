Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

