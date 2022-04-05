Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

