Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $238.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.