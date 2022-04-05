Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $8.65 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,016.38 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,939.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,895.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

