Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of AZPN opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.