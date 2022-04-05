Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

