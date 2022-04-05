Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.