Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

