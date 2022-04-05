Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yum China by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after purchasing an additional 427,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. 21,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

