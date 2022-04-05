Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

