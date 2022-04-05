Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to report $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the highest is $28.30 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

AMSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,170. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

