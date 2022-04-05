Zacks: Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

EWCZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.18. 118,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

