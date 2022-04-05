Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. ONEOK reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

