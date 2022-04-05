Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.12 Million

Equities analysts expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to report $300.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WW International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.24 million and the highest is $301.94 million. WW International reported sales of $331.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,747. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

