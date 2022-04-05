Zacks: Analysts Expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

