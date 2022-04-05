Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce $129.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $132.00 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $536.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $549.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.73 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.