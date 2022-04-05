Zacks: Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will announce $344.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.90 million and the lowest is $335.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $40.89. 1,248,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

