Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEL-SCI.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CVM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 563,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.03. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

About CEL-SCI (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.