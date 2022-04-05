Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of MOV opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $901.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

