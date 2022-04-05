Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to post sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.85 million to $104.07 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $97.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 63,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 246.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.